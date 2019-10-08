|
|
Gloria Worthen (Fish) Chick of Concord passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 after a long and hard-fought battle against Alzheimers disease | finding laughter and moments of joy and happiness in every day. S he is survived by her husband of fifty years, David Stockwell Chick, and two daughters, Sarah Kuli and her husband, Geoffrey, of Lexington, MA, and Amy Standish Chick of Concord, MA, and four cherished grandchildren, Peter, Clara, and Stephen Kuli and Amelia Worthen Standish Chick. She is also survived by her brother, Robert L Fish, and his wife, Sarah, of Palm City, FL and Wolfeboro, NH. Gloria was born on March 10, 1935 to Frederick L. and Ruth W. Fish. She attended Malden High School and graduated from Colby Junior College in 1954. After college Gloria lived in Boston and Cambridge and worked for many years at the Old Colony Trust Co., a division of the First National Bank of Boston. Gloria proudly worked her way up from the secretarial pool to become an Investment Officer. She met her future husband at the bank; they married and moved to Concord, MA in 1969. Gloria was a corporator of the New England Deaconess Association, ran the Board of the Heritage Swim & Tennis Club in Concord for years, and served on the PTG in Concord. She was a long-time member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord. Gloria was also a former member of the Longwood Cricket Club in Chestnut Hill. She was fond of athletics, including playing field hockey and basketball in her younger years and tennis throughout her life. Gloria also enjoyed playing cards, music, traveling, boating, and skiing, including Cannon Mountain in NH and the Alps. The family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers at Rivercrest /Newbury Court especially Karol Proctor and Cathy Valcourt for their loving care of Gloria. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 am at the Duval Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord with a reception to follow. Private burial was at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord on July 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mass General Hospital for Children in honor of Amelia Chick c/o Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or to the New England Deaconess Association, Attn. Development Office, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Glorias online guestbook, please visit www. DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019