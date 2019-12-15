|
Gordon H. Homer, 85, of Stow died on December 5, 2019 after a series of chronic illnesses. During his final days he was under the care of Emerson Hospital and Care Dimensions hospice. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise E. Homer of Stow, his two sisters Phyllis Klein of Haverstraw, N.Y. and Adrianne Bonnie Jackowitz of The Villages, Florida, and his sister-in-law Helen Mooradkanian of North Andover. Gordon was born and raised in the Bronx, N.Y. He graduated from the bachelors and masters programs in psychology from City College of the City University of New York. He then trained as a clinical psychologist at Fitzsimmons General Hospital (Denver, CO) during his service in the U.S. Army. He continued his graduate studies in psychology and education in the doctoral programs at Boston University graduate school of psychology and in the Boston University graduate school of education with internships at several mental health centers in Mass. including the Brockton V.A. hospital and clinic and the Boston V.A. outpatient clinic. He was professionally licensed by the Mass. Board of Registration of Psychologists, the National Register of Health Service Provd- ers, and was a Certified Group Psychotherapist. Gordon was regarded by friends and colleagues as an exceptional clinician and compassionate caregiver. He loved his work with clients and patients, specializing in group work and family therapy. For more than 20 years he worked at Eliot Mental Health Center (Concord) as a supervising psychologist, chief psychologist, and then consultant in group therapy. He spent more than 30 years at Emerson Hospital, the last 20 years as chief psychologist in the inpatient unit. He also maintained a private practice in Stow. Apart from his family and his work, Gordon reveled in the operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan, the jazz guitar of Charlie Byrd, summers on Cape Cod, and swimming in the clear ocean waters of the Caribbean. Private funeral arrangements are being provided by Acton Funeral Home. Memorial page actonfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019