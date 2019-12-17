|
Gordon S. Fraser, 84, a longtime resident of Concord, died on December 12, 2019, under the expert care of Bridges by EPOCH in Westford, and surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband for 58 years of Cynthia (Parker) Fraser. Born in Boston on August 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Simon Gordon Fraser and Tressa (Morway) Fraser. After receiving a B.A. in business from Northeastern University, Mr. Fraser began a career in the telecommunications industry that spanned thirty-six years. Gordon will be best remembered for his kindness, quirky sense of humor, and passion for helping others. While residing in Concord, he served on the Hugh Cargill Trust Committee and was a devoted volunteer for Open Table and the Concord Council on Aging. For several years, he was a member and assistant treasurer of West Concord Union Church. An avid outdoors enthusiast, he loved walking, fishing, skiing, tending to his garden, baking, and golfing with friends. He also enjoyed classical music and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind three children, Heather Malakian and her husband Karl of Boxborough, Jeffrey Fraser and his wife Courtney of Concord and David Fraser and his partner Marjorie Tatum of Lowell. He was the proud grandfather of Eric Finnerty, Gina Finnerty, Oliver Fraser and Sophie Fraser, and is also survived by one sister, Nancy Dabney of Virginia Beach, VA, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Fraser. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Gordons online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneral Home.com.
