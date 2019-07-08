|
|
Jack Kline, 94, of Cambridge, MA, formerly of Concord and Lynn, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Jack was born in 1924 in Lynn to Samuel and Sarah Kline. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, and obtained a B.S. in engineering from Tufts University and M.S. in physics from Harvard University. He was married to Carol (Sirvetz) Kline for over 73 years. He served as president of Hyle- tronics Corporation for 30 years, a company he co-founded with Marshall Sirvetz. Jack was a renaissance man: he would frequently recite poetry, sing Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday, and travel to Italy. He had an eye for Middle Eastern artifacts and antique Chinese furniture, while an adventurous palate led him and his family to Cantonese restaurants nearly every Saturday evening. He was an accomplished ballroom dancer and swam laps in the cold Atlantic waters at his summer home in Friendship, ME. Jack is survived by his wife Carol Kline, his children Jennie, Matthew and Sarah Kline, his son-in-law Tom Shapiro, his grandchildren Kathy, Elizabeth, Gabriel and Jacob Kline and Justine, Benjamin and Samuel Shapiro-Kline, his brother Arnold Kline and sister-in-law Maria Kline, his great-grandchildren Lucy, Emile, Jasper and Penelope, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Emily Kline, his brother and sister, Hyman and Florence Kline, and his brother-in-law, Marshall Sirvetz. He was a man of integrity and was devoted to his family. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Longy School of Music of Bard College, Attention: El Sistema, 27 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 or on the Longy website https://longy.edu/giving/, select Make a Gift tab on the right and select Sistema Side-by-Side Program for the Designation. Words of condolence are welcomed at www.stanetskybrookline.com. Arrangements entrusted to Stanetsky Memorial Chapels.
Published in Concord Journal from July 8 to July 15, 2019