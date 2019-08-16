|
Jacquelyn Hays Kagey, 72, of Boston and formerly of Sudbury, died peacefully following an extended illness while surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was the wife of Bob Kagey, with whom she shared 51 years of loving marriage. Born in Staunton, Virginia on August 4, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Virginia (Hildebrand) Hays. Jackie grew up in Staunton, and attended Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. She subsequently earned a masters degree in Education | Learning Disability from Georgia State University in Atlanta. A passionate teacher, Jackie devoted her career to educating students in third and fourth grade as well as being a reading recovery specialist. She retired from the Lexington Public Schools system after thirty years of teaching. She was a member of First Parish in Concord where she served on the Membership Committee. Jackie also volunteered for the Womens Lunch Place in Boston and for the Boston Public Gardens Rose Brigade. In addition to her husband, she will be deeply missed by her son, Michael Kagey and his wife Melissa Geddie of Arlington, and her daughter, Sara Kagey and her husband Ian Santicola of Newton. Jackie was the proud grandmother of Nathan, James, Sam, and Lucas. She is also survived by two sisters, Judy Sheets and her husband Harold of Brevard, NC, Pam Mountain and her husband Keith of Boulder, CO, as well as several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life during a memorial service at First Parish, 20 Lexington Road, Concord, MA on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at Concords Colonial Inn. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Dementia Caregiver Support Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. (Donations payable to MGH-Dementia Caregiver Support Program) c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Jackies online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome. com.
Published in Concord Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019