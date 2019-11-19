|
|
James G. Jimmy Howshan, age 93 and long-time Concord resident passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Emerson Hospital following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Antognoni) Howshan who died in 1992. Born in Lawrence, MA on March 10, 1926 he was the son of the late Melaki and Naheen (Humsey) Howshan. Jimmy graduated from Lawrence High School and soon enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country during World War II, he was awarded a Victory Medal, American Area Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Medal, he was stationed overseas until his return home in 1946. Jimmy began a long and fulfilling career with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Highway Department in Concord. He maintained and cared for many of the state highways. Jimmy and Helen married in 1957 and remained in Concord where they enjoyed many happy years together. A faithful communicant of St. Bernards Church (Holy Family Parish) he attended weekly Mass and enjoyed assisting as parish usher. During retirement Jimmy remained active in the Concord community. Respectfully known as The Mayor of Thoreau Street, he visited many of the local business establishments to assist with their daily errands and other responsibilities. He developed many long-standing friendships and was both admir- ed and loved by all who knew him. He was known for his warm, gentle and friendly greeting. He is survived by his devoted nephew David Howshan of Concord as well as many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Alfred Howshan, sisters, Jenny Keen, Madeline Rossi, Lillian Shay, Evelyn Delmonico and his nephew Davids wife Francine (Harmon) Howshan who died in 2018. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Jimmy on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Concord Funeral Home, Belknap & Thoreau Sts, Concord. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23 at 11:30 am at Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center, Concord. Burial with U.S. Navy Military Honors will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff in honor of Jimmys faithful service to his country. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019