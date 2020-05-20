|
|
James H. Bentley, 79 years old, of Concord, passed away on May 18, 2020 at Bridges by Epoch of Westford from complications of Alzheimers disease and COVID-19. Jim was the husband of 51 years to Linda (Maselli) Bentley. Jim was born in Newton, MA on June 20, 1940 to the late Nora (Conroy) and James H. Bentley. As the oldest of seven, four siblings survive Jim: Joseph and his wife Maureen of Venice, Florida; John and his wife Pat of Framingham, MA; Kenneth of Maynard, MA, and Noreen and her husband William Maher of Venice, Florida. Two brothers, Richard and David, predeceased Jim. Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, his siblings, their spouses, his friends and by his 17 nieces and nephews and 20 nieces and nephews once removed. All will remember Jims easy smile, affable nature, his quick wit and his wise counsel, which he dished out often and generously. After graduating from St. Marys High School in Waltham in 1958, Jim joined the Navy as a signalman on a destroyer, the USS Goodrich. He was honorably discharged in 1963. The Navy was a very important part of Jims life, and he always loved to talk about his service. After the navy, Jim attended Bentley College, and received a degree in Accounting in 1967. He started working at Arthur Young, became a CPA, and had many Controller and Finance positions over the years. But the position he loved the most was working in his brother Johns handyman business. John and Jim along with another handyman, Charlie Solari, thoroughly enjoyed working together on the challenging projects customers gave them. Besides his wife, the navy, and working as a handyman, Jims other great love was being an uncle to his nieces and nephews, thoroughly enjoying being a part of their growing up years. He also enjoyed traveling and hiking annually in Colorado and biking and fishing in Nantucket annually for many years; traveling with close friends to the Maine Coast, New Hampshire Lakes Region and taking a few memorable trips around Italy and Bermuda. Due to the pandemic, Jim will be laid to rest during a private burial service at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass celebrating Jims life at a later date at Holy Family Parish in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jims memory to the 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 220, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Jims online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 20 to May 27, 2020