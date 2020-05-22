|
|
James L. Newkirk, 75, a resident of Lincoln and formerly of Concord, passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2020. He was predeceased by Barbara A. (Schuler) Newkirk who died in 2014, to whom he was a devoted husband for 45 years. Born in New York, NY on March 31, 1945, he was the son of the late Rudolph Newkirk and Ruth (Wilson) Newkirk. Jim graduated from Trinity School in Manhattan in 1963. He attended Cornell University and American University, from which he earned his B.A. in 1968. In 1970, he earned his MBA from American University. Jim worked in the Federal Department of Transportation in Washington D.C. for many years before moving to Massachusetts, where he started and ran several businesses in transportation and other fields. A 34-year resident of Concord, Jim enjoyed sailing, photography, music, cars and motorcycles, and travelling. As an avid NY Yankees and NY Football Giants fan, he enjoyed good-natured rivalry with his Bostonian sportsfan friends. In 2005 he completed a Certificate in Addictions Counseling at Harvard Medical School, after which he volunteered at Emerson Hospital. He was an active friend of Bill W. for 30 years and enjoyed serving his community. James is survived by his son, Brian Newkirk and his wife Alissa of Arlington, their children Oliver and Theodore; his daughter, Katie Newkirk and her husband Tejas of Connecticut and their daughter Selene; his brother Thomas of Maryland, and sister Joyce of California; and his significant other Cathy Rowan of Sudbury. Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, a memorial service for family and friends to gather (physically or virtually) and remember and celebrate his life will be planned and announced at a later date. The family asks you to please share a remembrance, photo, video message, or condolence in his online guestbook at www.Dee FuneralHome.com. Family members will gather for a private burial service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord.
Published in Concord Journal from May 22 to May 30, 2020