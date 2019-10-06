|
Jane D. (Manning) Tyler, 82, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Concord, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 2nd 2019. Jane was the devoted wife of 63 years to her husband Richard, whom she married in Lexington. She is also survived by her son, Wade Tyler and his wife Donna of Marlboro and her daughter Lesley Troio and her husband Stephen of Shrewsbury. She was the most loving Nana to Connor, Cam, Bret, Craig, Colby, Nicole and her husband Peter. Jane was predeceased by her sister Judy Kinsman and leaves behind her brother-in-law Kenneth Kinsman and sister-in-law Joan Larsen. Many nieces and nephews were also enriched by her love. Jane was happiest with a houseful of friends and family. Always the consummate hostess, she thrived on mak- ing each and every guest feel special. Sometimes it was a favorite dessert, other times it was a quiet conversation but you always left knowing how much she cared. When not entertaining Rich and Jane cherished their summers in Ocean Bluff and their winters in the Caribbean. As the years passed and the dinner parties on Elsinore Street subsided, they were replaced with building blocks and sleepovers. Janes grandchildren were her greatest joy. Her kindness and compassion will live on forever in each of them. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, October 7th at St. Annes Church, Shrewsbury. Interment followed at Mt. View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Honors and Memorial. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online: .
Published in Concord Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019