Jane E. (Wright) Scerra, 53, died peacefully in the comfort of her Concord home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was surrounded by the loving embrace of her family as her courageous battle with breast cancer ended. Jane was the cherished wife for 25 years of Mark Scerra, and the proud and dedicated mother of Jack and Ethan Scerra, all of Concord. A lifelong Concord resident, she was born on March 26, 1967 as the daughter of the late Edward Wright Sr. and Margaret "Peggy" (Flynn) Wright. She was a member of Concord-Carlisle High Schools class of 1985, and went on to receive an undergraduate degree in Communications from UMass Amherst in 1989. Janes legacy, being a woman who devoted herself to family, will never be forgotten, nor will her talent and passion for interior/home design. In addition to her husband and sons, Janes memory will live on through her beloved sister, Meg Gaudet of Concord, along with Megs sons Matthew and Andrew, two loving brothers, Edward Wright, Jr. of Littleton and James Wright of Bolton, her uncle and aunt, Robert and Jacqueline Flynn of Chelmsford, as well as several extended family members, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, November 24th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Due to current COVID restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Parish in Concord Center on Wednesday, November 25th. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. A link has been posted on the Dee Funeral Home website for those who wish to attend the private Mass remotely via church live stream on Wednesday at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janes memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 (www.autismspeaks.org
). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Janes online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.