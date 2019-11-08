|
|
Jean E. (Nickerson) Landry, 86 of 113 New Athol Rd., Orange, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home and under the Loving Care of The French Connection and the GVNA Hospice. Born in Concord, MA on July 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Fred "Mert" Nickerson and the late Eldora (Ryan) Nickerson. She was employed by the Middlesex Insurance Company in Concord and the L.S. Starrett Tool Company in Athol. She leaves one son: Greg and his wife Carmen of Morristown, NJ,; three step-children: Linda Parnass and her husband Paul of Bow, NH, Steven and his wife Kristin of Orange, Edward and his wife Susan of Acworth, GA,; 6 step-grandchildren: Katie, Kristin, Elizabeth "Betsy", Sarah, Alex and Erica. She was predecea- sed by her first husba- nd Armand Landry and her second husband of 29 years Harry Landry who died in June of 2005; one brother: William of Concord, MA; one son: Robert Landry of FL. At her request there will be no calling hours. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit www. mackfamilyfh.com. Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019