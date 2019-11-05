|
|
Born in New York in 1924, Jean Eberle passed peacefully on November 1, 2019 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. A Concord resident for the past 25 years, she was known for her creative spirit and impish sense of humor. While majoring in art history at Wellesley College (Class of 1946), she met William D. Eberle who was a graduate student at Harvard. After their marriage, they moved to Boise, ID where they raised a family and Jean worked hard with her friends to promote cultural organizations and events. Two constants in her life were artistic pursuits and Maine summers. Jeans love of Maine began early, as she spent her childhood summers at the familys camp on Little Wood Island. Her memoir, Island Girl, documents those decades. Later the family built a summer home at Small Point, where Jean was a long-term member of the Small Point Club and started the tradition of art shows at the Summer School. She participated in the 1964 World Fair in New York, painting en plein air as part of a live artist exhibition. Jean and Bill moved from Idaho to Connecticut and later to Massachusetts, following Bills business career. They travelled widely, including trips to the Far East and South America during Bills service as the US Trade Ambassador to the White House. Jean was a member of the Christian Science Church and a respected practitioner for many years. She was independent, well read, and creative. Jean was a wonderful, kind role model and will be greatly missed by her children Jeffrey L. (Concord, MA), W. David (Boise, ID), Francis Q. (Phippsburg, ME), and Cilista C. (New Orleans, LA), six grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. Gifts in her memory may be made to Concord Center for the Visual Arts (https:// www.concordart.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Jeans online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019