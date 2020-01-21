Home

Jessie Wilhelmina Mutty, 86 of Portsmouth, RI passed away on January 11, 2020. She was the widow of Lewis Dow Mutty. Born in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Jessie (Wood) and Ernst Knippel. She had previously worked in Banking as a Teller. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed tennis, sailing and was a member of the Tiverton Yacht Club. She is survived by 6 children Lewis A Mutty, Johanna Cadoret, David Mutty, Jacqueline Rounds, Janice Kelly and Jennifer Ireland. She also leaves 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Siblings are Drew Pratt-Wood, Elsa Knippel, Frederic Knippel, Stephen Knippel &, Kristina COLE-Randall. She also leaves an aunt Olivia Allen. A Celebration of Life gathering is planned for July 26, 2020. Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd. Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guestbook.
Published in Concord Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020
