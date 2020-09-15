1/1
Joanne W. Armstrong
Joanne Wheeler Armstrong passed away peacefully in Harvard, MA on September 4, 2020. Born in Longmeadow, MA in 1929, Joanne moved to the Boston area to attend and graduate from Garland Junior College. While in Boston, Joanne met and married her first husband, Warren Wheeler of Concord, who passed away suddenly in 1970. Several years later, Joanne married John Armstrong of Concord, and the newly formed family made their home in Lincoln. Joanne always marveled at how fortunate she was to have loved and been loved by two wonderful men. Joanne's passions in life were supporting Emerson Hospital, the Boston Pops, fashion, dancing, her family, eating out, and her former home "Langholm" in Lincoln. Joanne also enjoyed her memberships at both the Concord Country Club, where she had been a member for over 50 years, and the Chilton Club of Boston. Joanne leav es behind her son, Todd Wheeler, his wife Diane, grandson Jackson, and step - grandchildren John and Julia, all of Rhode Island. She also leaves behind her step-son William Armstrong and his wife Barbara and their daughter Anya of New York and Elizabeth Armstrong-Powers and her husband James of Dover, MA. Services for Joanne will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
