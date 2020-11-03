1/1
Joelle C. Birkett
1949 - 2020
Joelle Chantal Birkett (nee Roy), 71, of Concord, MA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. She was the beloved wife of Robert Birkett and the loving mother of Claire Birkett. Jolle was born in Enghien-Les-Bains, France on July 21,1949. She was preceded in death by her parents Ginette and Jacques Roy, and is survived by her siblings Nicole, Catherine, and Patrick, as well as many nieces and nephews. She met Bob, her husband of 40 years, in Bath, England. They were married at his parents home in Needham, MA in 1980 and chose to make their home in Concord. She became an American Citizen in 1992. Jolle completed her studies at the Sorbonne, Paris in 1971, earned British Teacher Certification at Southampton University, and started a long career as a teacher of French language and culture. Her first teaching position was at Hartcliffe School in Bristol, England where she rose to the level of Housemistress. After moving to the United States, she continued her teaching at l'Ecole Bilingue in Cambridge, MA, The Park School, Concord Academy, Carlisle Middle School and Newton Country Day School where she taught for 15 years. When Claire was young, Jolle volunteered at The Barn Nursery School, Sunday school and for Claires Dance Prism ballet performances. Jolle filled her classrooms with laughter and joy. Students, colleagues, and parents appreciated the enthusiasm she brought to teaching. She was a wonderful storyteller and all were drawn in by her humor, charm and personality. She brought elegance and joie de vivre to everything she did and blended cultures gracefully to make everyone feel special. Jolle loved her life in Concord, the long walks with Bob, and visiting the local shops and farms, which reminded her of her native France. She generously shared her flair for cooking with close friends, and loved visiting her French family in Cassis, Cannes and Menton, bringing back many treasured memories. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 www.CareDimensions.org Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Concord Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 2, 2020
Goodbye to a dear friend and valued colleague. We will miss you: your joyous spirit, your generosity, and the many evenings sharing good food and laughter. Julie
Juliefriend Hirschler
November 2, 2020
Joelle was the most loving and generous sister-in-law and a devoted, enthusiastic aunt to her many nieces and nephews. I will always remember her laughing and dancing, her amazing French cuisine, her flair for spreading beauty all around her. A part of our family for over 40 years, she will be deeply missed by us all. We love you so much, Joelle. You are dancing with the angels.
Barbara Rowe
Family
November 2, 2020
Joelle was one of the most positive and vibrant people I've ever known. She was the activity queen before pinterest and always made an effort to make sure that every visit to her house was fun and memorable. Her absence will be greatly felt and she will be incredibly missed. Much love and support to you Bob and Claire! xoxo Stephanie Sweeney
Stephanie Sweeney
Family Friend
November 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the news of Joelle's passing. I worked with Joelle at Newton Country Day for 15 years. We spent a lot of time talking about our families, and her love for Bob and Claire was always part of the conversation. She brought her joy and love of laughter to everything she did. I can still hear her laughing, and I will hear it whenever I think of her, Rest in Peace, my friend.
Janet Bonner
Friend
November 2, 2020
Joelle was so much fun and so full of life. She was a wonderful cook and hostess and we will miss her. Love and healing thoughts to Bob and Claire. Love, Phil and Courtnay.
Courtnay Malcolm
Friend
November 2, 2020
Joelle was a well-loved member of the Newton Country Day School faculty. Her joie de vivre, and capacity for friendship endeared her to her colleagues and students. Her retirement was loss. All of us who worked with Joelle will remember her with affection. Always, Kathleen Scully Hodges s
Kathleen Hodges
Coworker
November 2, 2020
She was a very special person...always full of life...she will be missed.
Andrea Lazure
Friend
