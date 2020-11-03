I am so sorry to hear the news of Joelle's passing. I worked with Joelle at Newton Country Day for 15 years. We spent a lot of time talking about our families, and her love for Bob and Claire was always part of the conversation. She brought her joy and love of laughter to everything she did. I can still hear her laughing, and I will hear it whenever I think of her, Rest in Peace, my friend.

Janet Bonner

Friend