Joelle Chantal Birkett (nee Roy), 71, of Concord, MA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice
House in Lincoln, MA. She was the beloved wife of Robert Birkett and the loving mother of Claire Birkett. Jolle was born in Enghien-Les-Bains, France on July 21,1949. She was preceded in death by her parents Ginette and Jacques Roy, and is survived by her siblings Nicole, Catherine, and Patrick, as well as many nieces and nephews. She met Bob, her husband of 40 years, in Bath, England. They were married at his parents home in Needham, MA in 1980 and chose to make their home in Concord. She became an American Citizen in 1992. Jolle completed her studies at the Sorbonne, Paris in 1971, earned British Teacher Certification at Southampton University, and started a long career as a teacher of French language and culture. Her first teaching position was at Hartcliffe School in Bristol, England where she rose to the level of Housemistress. After moving to the United States, she continued her teaching at l'Ecole Bilingue in Cambridge, MA, The Park School, Concord Academy, Carlisle Middle School and Newton Country Day School where she taught for 15 years. When Claire was young, Jolle volunteered at The Barn Nursery School, Sunday school and for Claires Dance Prism ballet performances. Jolle filled her classrooms with laughter and joy. Students, colleagues, and parents appreciated the enthusiasm she brought to teaching. She was a wonderful storyteller and all were drawn in by her humor, charm and personality. She brought elegance and joie de vivre to everything she did and blended cultures gracefully to make everyone feel special. Jolle loved her life in Concord, the long walks with Bob, and visiting the local shops and farms, which reminded her of her native France. She generously shared her flair for cooking with close friends, and loved visiting her French family in Cassis, Cannes and Menton, bringing back many treasured memories. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 www.CareDimensions.org
Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com