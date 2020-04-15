|
John Campbell Butman, 69, died suddenly at home of natural causes on March 23, 2020. John is survived, and was adored, by his wife of forty-three years, Nancy, and his sons, Jeremy and Henry. Also surviving him are his loving sister Marcia and brother Brad, and a galas worth of family and friends. The son of Robert and Olive Butman, John spent much of his life in Concord, growing up among of the first residents of Conantum. A natural, vibrant storyteller, he loved the arts, had an eye for all things finely-made, and believed in the goodness of people. John took pleasure in walking and skiing through Estabrook Woods, swimming in White Pond, and connecting to his own deep New England roots through Concords rich history. For years, he directed and acted with the Concord Players, and he produced films for Concords Bicentennial Celebration and for Minuteman National Park. An author, literary agent, consultant and speaker, John was a lifelong learner, immersed in the world of ideas. He published seven books, notably New World, Inc., a history, Townie, a novel that drew on Concord, and Why I Love Business, a satirical send-up of business gurus. John founded two communications firms, The Butman Company and Idea Platforms, Incorporated. Colleagues remember him as a compassionate and brilliant communicator whose best-selling collaborations won critical acclaim. He was Chair of the Board at The Cambridge School of Weston and belonged to innumerable arts organizations. Recently, he proudly joined the literary agency Kneerim & Williams. John loved traveling with his family, hiking, skiing, sailing, and attending the theater, a baseball game or tennis match. John will be remembered as a devoted and loving father and husband, and an easy friend. All will miss his tremendous sense of humor, good-natured teasing, and profound zeal for life. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland. To view Johns memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www. ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020