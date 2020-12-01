John D. Palma, a man beloved by all who knew him and a proud lifelong Concord resident, died on November 24, 2020 at Emerson Hospital, following a brief illness. He was 91. Johnny was born on Conant Street in Concord on March 13, 1929 to his late parents, Frank and Caroline Palma. The family also resided on Damon Street, before settling on Laws Brook Road where he resided until his passing. He graduated with Concord High Schools class of 1947, and honorably served as a Chef in the United States Army. He was stationed in Italy and Germany, before being discharged as a Corporal in 1953. His career in the transportation industry led to the founding of Palmas Express, a company he owned and operated for 30 years. Johnny was a dedicated life member of the Concord Elks, where he held several officer positions including Trustee, and managed the lodges kitchen and bar. Spending time with his friends, whether during a weekly trip to Foxwoods, or at his summer home in Rye, NH, were among the highlights of his life. Johnny will be forever missed by his loving sister, Lena Tiano of Concord, in addition to 13 nieces & nephews, 28 great nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. He was also the brother of the late Donald Lenny Palma, Salvatore Palma, Margie Massarelli and Katrina Pazaricky. Family members will gather privately in the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a private burial service at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord, where Officers of the United States Army will recognize Johnnys faithful service by rendering military honors. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Thursday, December 3rd in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association
