1/1
John D. Palma
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Palma, a man beloved by all who knew him and a proud lifelong Concord resident, died on November 24, 2020 at Emerson Hospital, following a brief illness. He was 91. Johnny was born on Conant Street in Concord on March 13, 1929 to his late parents, Frank and Caroline Palma. The family also resided on Damon Street, before settling on Laws Brook Road where he resided until his passing. He graduated with Concord High Schools class of 1947, and honorably served as a Chef in the United States Army. He was stationed in Italy and Germany, before being discharged as a Corporal in 1953. His career in the transportation industry led to the founding of Palmas Express, a company he owned and operated for 30 years. Johnny was a dedicated life member of the Concord Elks, where he held several officer positions including Trustee, and managed the lodges kitchen and bar. Spending time with his friends, whether during a weekly trip to Foxwoods, or at his summer home in Rye, NH, were among the highlights of his life. Johnny will be forever missed by his loving sister, Lena Tiano of Concord, in addition to 13 nieces & nephews, 28 great nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. He was also the brother of the late Donald Lenny Palma, Salvatore Palma, Margie Massarelli and Katrina Pazaricky. Family members will gather privately in the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a private burial service at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord, where Officers of the United States Army will recognize Johnnys faithful service by rendering military honors. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Thursday, December 3rd in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 (www.heart.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a memory or to offer a condolence in Johnnys online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved