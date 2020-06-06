It was an honor and a privilege to care for John. I feel so blessed to have been part of his life. He loved his family so much. Sending hugs and love.
Kate, John's chemo nurse
John David Shumway Jr., 60, of Concord, MA, passed away on May, 31st 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Melinda Mitchell Shumway, and his two children, Caroline and Jack. He was the son of the late Dr. John David Shumway and Sally Shumway of Palm Beach Gardens, and brother of Michael Shumway of New Hampshire. John was born in Waterbury, CT and raised in Cheshire, CT. He attended Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, CT and Cornell University where he graduated as a History Major and was a proud member of the Cornell acapella group, the Cayuga's Waiters. Upon graduation, John resided in New York City working for Rolm, where he met his wife, Melinda. John and Melinda relocated to Concord, MA in 1993. His deep curiosity guided him through a diverse career, across the Telecom, Finance, Life Science industries as well as several startups. John will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his love for his family, and passion for fishing in The Great South Bay. People always seem to remember 'John Shumways great smile.' He was caring, moral, and displayed an unfailing, wordless devotion to his friends. Due to the restrictions of Covid, services will take place in the Summer of 2021.The family asks you to please share any remembrances, or photos directly with them. Donations can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. www.giving.massgeneral.org Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
