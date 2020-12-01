John Mitchell Gerty, 96, a Concord resident since 1963, died at home with family by his side on November 28, 2020. He was the devoted husband for 36 years of Patricia (Eggers) Gerty, and the late Isabel (Watling) Gerty. Born in Chicago on June 22, 1924, he was the son of the late Francis and Ursula (Mitchell) Gerty. He graduated from Hinsdale, IL High School in 1942, and subsequently continued his studies at California Institute of Technology. (CalTech). He earned a masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois, and proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II. In 1989, he retired as a Program Manager from Draper Laboratory in Cambridge after 26 years of employment. He was a member of the Rolls-Royce Owners Club, served as Treasurer of the Society of Automotive Engineering, and was a recipient of the Group Achievement Award from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He enjoyed sailing with Patty on the Zephyr and paddling in handmade wooden canoes. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind three children, John Gerty, Jr. and his wife Marcy Maller of Williamsburg MI, David Gerty and his wife Anne of Lindstrom MN, and Rosemary Gerty of Berwyn IL, four grandchildren, Sarah Bussolari, Lia Gerty, Mary Isabel Sarwacinski and Margaret Gerty, three great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew and Ezra, a sister, Helen Owens of Lincolnshire, IL, a sister-in-law, Judy Gerty of Venice, FL, and brother-in-law William Taylor Jr. of Flossmoor, IL. He was predeceased by his brother Frank Gerty and his sister Mary Taylor. Johns immediate family will gather privately in the Dee Funeral Home, followed by burial with U.S. Navy military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, December 1st in honor of his faithful military service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Concord Council on Aging (COA), 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742 and Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402 (www.cci.org
). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.