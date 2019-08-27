|
John M. Jack Laskey, age 87 of Carlisle, MA on August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to Patricia (Pisarcik) Laskey. Loving father of Karen (Laskey) Candee and her husband Scott of Redding, CT, Donna (Laskey) Allegrini and her husband Rick of Stamford, CT and David Laskey of Chelmsford, MA. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca Candee and Scottie Candee of Redding, CT. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 14, 1932, the only son of Joseph and Jane Laskey. John had a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA in 1955 and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Northeastern University in 1968. In his work career he specialized in multipurpose automatic test system design for microcircuits to satellites for RCA and later GE. He also worked on design of electronic test systems for the U.S. Air Force Radar. He was a key member of the team responsible for the EQUATE test system and improvements in the ATLAS programming language. John was an avid fisherman and spent many summers fishing on Lake Temagami in Northern Ontario. His other interests included golfing, tennis, skiing as well as all things scientific, space, physics and math. John and his family have resided in Carlisle for over fifty years. The family would like to thank Johns compassionate caregivers-Florence and Betty during his long illness. John will be remembered as a deeply caring husband and devoted father who truly loved his family and friends. Funeral services were private. Interment Green Cemetery-Carlisle, MA. Memorial contributions should be made to a charity of ones choice in Johns name or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Concord Journal from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019