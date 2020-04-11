Home

Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
John Quinn


1935 - 2020
John Quinn Obituary
It is with great sorrow the Quinn family mourns the passing of John "Jay" Quinn on April 9th 2020 at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA due to kidney, pulmonary and heart failure. His death was not attributable to COVID-19. Jay was born in Yonkers, NY on August 16, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth Quinn, grandparents Karl and Lillian Kramer of Bedford Hills, NY, Kenneth Kramer an uncle from Mamaroneck, NY, as well as his second born son Kevin Quinn. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 59 years, his eldest son Sean and his wife Jill of Billerica, MA, Brian his youngest son residing in Eagle, CO, two grandchildren Adie Schumacher of Eagle CO and Jason Quinn residing in Iceland along with various relatives living in N.J., GA, CO, Vancouver, & CT. He attended Bedford Hills High School in NY, signed up for 4 years in the Navy in 1952 and eventually was assigned duty on the USS Leyte as an aerial photographer. He graduated from Westchester Community College in Valhalla, N.Y receiving an Associate Degree in Electrical Technology and was a graduate of Northeastern University receiving a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1969. His career with Raytheon in MA encompassed almost 25 years at their facilities in Bedford, Lexington, and Sudbury, MA. Close to his retirement in 2004 he authored and had published a handbook on Environmental Stress Screening while at the Bedford facility. During his lifetime, he loved bicycling, going on cruises, gardening, the New York Yankees, photography, music, traveling and time spent with family & friends. Due to the restrictions of the coronavirus, any service plans have been put on hold. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Jay's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020
