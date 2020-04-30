|
|
John W. Jodice, age 85, a Concord resident since 1971, died on April 26, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the husband for 55 years of the late Iris G. (Hegarty) Jodice who died in 2015. Born in Medford on July 30, 1934, he was the son of the late John J. and Alice V. (Fate) Jodice. John served in the United States Navy during the Korean War following his graduation from Matignon High School in Cambridge. He also served in the Army Reserves. He attended Boston College, before starting a family. After retiring from the MBTA after over thirty years, he worked more recently as an Electrician and as a Bus Driver for the Concord Public School system. An aviation enthusiast and expert pilot, John owned his own plane and loving recreational flying. He was an avid reader and was self-taught in many trades. He leaves behind his children, Denise M. Jodice of Lunenburg, Lisa J. Jodice of Groton, Jacqueline M. Jodice of Lunenburg, Peter Jodice of Nashua, NH, and Christopher Jodice of Lunenburg, and his grandchildren, Ashley, Rebecca, Kurtis, Travis, Ryan, Brecken, Nicole, and Cameron, and his great grandson, Myles. He was the brother of the late Muriel Jodice. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to NEADS, a local organization that trains service dogs for veterans (www.neads.org) or to an organization of your choice that benefits first responders. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.deefuneralhome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020