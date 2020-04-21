|
Joyce M. (Dawson) Windhol, age 91, former Acton resident and longtime Concord Public Schools teacher died at Harriet and Ralph Kaplan Estates in Peabody on April 20, 2020. Born in Lowell on September 15, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Alan and Clara (Dainton) Dawson. She was a devoted and dedicated daughter to her parents until their passing. During her youth, Miss Windhol attended Lowell Public Schools and was a member of St. Annes Episcopal Church in Lowell. Later, she studied at Bridgewater State University where she received a BA in education, and the University of Lowell where she earned her masters degree. She had a distinguished career as an educator that spanned nearly four decades. For thirty-eight years, she was an admired third and fourth grade teacher for the Concord Public Schools system. A longtime former resident of Acton, she was a member of the West Concord Womens Club. She also loved to travel, enjoyed spending time on her sailboat, and being near the water. Survivors include her brother, Bryce Dawson and his wife Franscoise of Falmouth, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In keeping with restrictions caused by COVID-19, burial is private. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020