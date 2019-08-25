|
Judith (Dodge) Crockett, 91, of Concord, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in CareOne at Concord. She was born in Arlington on May 14, 1928 to her late parents, Arthur and Dorothea (Stebbins) Dodge. She was raised in Lexington, and graduated from the towns high school before attending North Shore Babys and Childrens Hospital School of Nursing. She was also employed at the hospital for 4 years, before becoming a devoted bus driver and coordinator for the Town of Concord Transportation Department, ultimately retiring after 30 years. A Concord resident since 1963, Ms. Crockett was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church for many years. She was a member of the Girls Scouts of America for 85 years, first as a scout, then a leader, and for many years, as a trainer. She was also a former co-manager for the Concord Youth Center. She loved history and worked as a tour guide in Concord and manned the Information Booth. She also loved to travel and managed to visit all but 2 of the continental United States. She loved song and music, and on occasion, could be found at the Hatch Shell leading hundreds of Girl Scouts in song. She leaves behind two sons, David D. Crockett of Calamus, IA and Kenneth A. Crockett of Addison, ME, a daughter, Coralee Carrigan of Chelmsford, eight grandchildren, eight great grand- children, one brother, Peter Stebbins of North Carolina, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Candace Crockett Steeb and sister to the late Cynthia Belcastro and Elizabeth Jellis. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life during a memorial service in the Chapel at Trinity Epis- copal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord on Friday, September 6th at 10 am followed by interment in the Memorial Garden and a reception at the Church. Donations in her memory may be made to the Girl Scouts of America, (please make payments out to GSUSA Fundraising) and mail to P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087-5046 or online at www.girlscouts.org. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
