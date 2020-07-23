Julia "Judy" Bartholomew Munn, age 82, died peacefully in her home on July 18, 2020, after illness with Covid-19 and advancing Alzheimers. Judy lived at The Commons in Lincoln Massachusetts, where she was an active, lively member of the community, and where she was able to engage in all her favorite things. To the end, she was positive, interested in everything and everyone around her, and continued to meet challenges with good cheer and grace. Judy was born (August 26, 1937) and raised in West Hartford, CT. Her parents, Jeremiah H. and Katherine Collens Bartholomew, descended from generations of Connecticut forebears. Judy was the middle of three daughters. She was pre-deceased by her elder sister (Anne Munk Hansen), and is survived by her younger sister (Linda B. Thompson). She leaves behind her three children (Tracy Munn, Dave Munn and Julie Munn Hale), a daughter-in-law (Jennifer Munn) and son-in-law (Alan Hale), and her five grandchildren (Annie Hale, Zach Munn, Allie Hale, Sydney Munn and Zoe Hale). She had two life partners who loved her greatly: her former husband of 25 years, Dick Munn, and Ralph Wood, who pre-deceased her in 2007, after 23 years together. Ralphs three adult children (Betsy Brooks, Jim Wood and Lynn Hayden) and his seven grandchildren became very special to her, and she sustained relationships with each. Judys life was colored by a joy in engaging socially, intellectually, physically and culturally in many, many things. She especially loved singing, hiking, fine art, tennis, travel and myriad cultural events. She often led the way, introducing others to her favorite things. Three Mile Island (in NH), the "ski house" (in Campton Hollow, NH), and West Granby (the old family place in rural CT), were all places she drew others to for happy times. She shared many of her favorite activities with regular, longstanding groups of friends, and she was a source of kindness and strength for many. Through her choices and model in all these things, she provided her children with their own deep, abiding attachments to places, people and habits that would sustain them as adults. Judy was educated at The Loomis Chaffee School, and then Vassar College for three years before marrying and finishing her college degree at UC Berkeley (1958). She lived in different places during her child-rearing years, but mainly in Wellesley, MA. She was actively involved in acapella singing groups, tennis groups and various volunteering. As her children grew and left home, her pursuits became more serious. She made notable contributions to the Appalachian Mountain Clubs Three Mile Island on Lake Winnipesaukee, as a committee member and then the islands first female committee chair. In later years, she was a significant contributor to the Currier Gallery in Manchester, NH, where she was a docent in the galleries, and led tours at Frank Lloyd Wrights Zimmerman House. Most recently, she sang and performed with the Concord Womens Chorus, in Concord, MA, and to keep her mind sharp, kept up with her WSJ, Financial Times and New Yorker subscriptions. Judy was an inspiration. Given these challenging times and the geographic distance of Judys loved ones, there will be no funeral service at this time. Celebrations of Judys life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Judys name to her beloved Three Mile Island, through the AMCs tribute page online: www.outdoors.org/tribute
