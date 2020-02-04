|
|
Katharine M. Roberts, 58, of Concord, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, in her home with family and friends by her side. Katharine was born September 12, 1961, in Buffalo, Nebraska, and was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Sarah McEnderfer. A lover of reading and writing, she earned a B.A. in English from the College of William & Mary. After college, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she became an editor for local magazines and volunteered in homeless shelters. It was there that she had her son, Zachary, in 1992. She moved to Concord, Massachusetts in 1995 when she became pregnant with her daughter, Isabel. She quickly became deeply involved in the community, joining First Parish in Concord and growing strong relationships with her neighbors. Much of Katharines post-grad life was shaped by family. She was a dedicated stay-at-home mom for over a decade. Her excellent cooking and fun games always drew large crowds of elementary, middle and high schoolers home with her kids. Outside of caring for her children, she could often be found working in her garden or walking her dog along the Assabet River. She was a lover of animals - always having a few rescue animals at a time - and a loyal horse show mom for her daughter. In later years, she began taking riding lessons herself. When she dove back into the workforce, Katharine found work that fulfilled her passion for social justice. Among many things, she helped co-found and later work for The Jericho Road Project and grew a strong connection with the Lowell community. She worked closely with Lowell Alliance for several years, creating their website, designing newsletters, grant-writing and more, all pro-bono. Katharine could often be found working off the clock or putting extra hours into projects simply because she cared so much about the work that she was doing. However, Katharines role as 'the helper' didnt just pertain to her work life. She always found the time to check in with her kids friends when they were home from college to ask how they were really doing, or lend an ear to her friends in distress before offering them sage life advice. It is safe to say that Katharine was passionate about caring for others in almost every aspect of her life. Outside of work and family, Katharine was able to grow a second family through playing Tennis at The Thoreau Club in Concord, MA. Katharine played on a doubles team for years, growing a large community with whom she occasionally traveled along the East coast. A very active person, when she was not playing tennis Katharine could be found running, skiing, or going on frequent long walks with her dog. Katharine is survived by a son, Zachary J. Rodriguez, Concord; daughter, Isabel A. Roberts, Concord; and a brother, David McEnderfer, Harrisonburg, VA. A memorial service will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, Feb. 15th 2020, at First Parish in Concord, Massachusetts. In honor of Katharines life, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Community Care in Newton, MA at https:// gscommunitycare.org/Donate. Their hospice care allowed Katharine a comfortable and love-filled end. Good Shepherd is one of the few non-profit hospice organizations available in Massachusetts, and took excellent care of not only Katharine but her entire family even though Concord fell outside of the area they normally service.
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020