Kenneth H. Kinsman, 85, of Westborough, formerly of Concord, died at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was the loving husband for 62 years of the late Judith A. (Manning) Kinsman, who predeceased him in 2017. He was born in Boston on April 2, 1934, as the son of the late Leon and Emma Kinsman. Mr. Kinsman graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1953 where he played football and ran track. Kenny was an extremely hard-working and dedicated family man. He was a salesman for Babcock Equipment, a construction equipment company in Needham while also running his own business, Kade Pro Shop, at the Valley Sports Arena in Concord on weekends and nights. Judy was the love of his life and Ken was a man who would do anything for his family. He made time to enjoy the activities and achievements of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was a devoted caretaker to his wife Judy in her sunset years. With family ties to Sunapee, New Hampshire, Kenny grew up enjoying the beauty of Lake Sunapee. He passed his love of the lake on to his children, who carry the tradition of vacationing there together as a family each year. A Concord resident from 1957 to 1996, Mr. Kinsman retired to Florida for a period of time, before returning to Massachusetts to be near family in his and Judys final years. He is survived by his youngest sister Linda Spaulding of Pembroke, New Hampshire and predeceased by his sisters Barbara Potter, Ginny Wilke and Thelma Cann and his brother Rollie Kinsman. He will be deeply missed by four beloved children, Victoria Kent of North Falmouth, Lisa Kinsman of Sterling, Todd Kinsman of Westborough, and Julie Bennett of Kennebunk, ME, eight grandchildren, Megan Szatkowski, Kaitlin and David Kent, Andrew and Jack Kinsman, Allie, Kimberly, and Payton Bennett, three great grandchildren, Kellyn, Carter and Kent Szatkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center, on Saturday, February 1st from 2 to 4 pm, with a memorial service beginning at 4 pm. Private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and corresponding to Kens love of animals, donations can be made in his memory to NEADS World Class Service dogs (www.neads.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Kens online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020