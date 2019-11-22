|
It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts the family of Kevin Quinn, age 54, announce his sudden passing at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA on November 18, 2019 from advanced stomach and pancreatic cancer. Kevin leaves his parents John and Shirley of Concord, an older brother Sean and his wife Jill residing in Billerica, MA, younger brother Brian Quinn residing in Eagle, CO, his uncle Carl Bengtson of Acworth, GA, Elsie Pettit an aunt residing in Brookfield, CT, Jason Quinn, his nephew, residing in Iceland and Adie Schumacher, a niece residing in Eagle, CO as well as various cousins. Kevin came into this world at the Hackensack Hospital in New Jersey on March 15, 1965. He briefly attended an elementary school in Watertown, and when the Quinn family moved into Concord in 1971, he attended the Ripley & Peabody schools and graduated from Concord High School in 1984. If you were fortunate to spend time with Kevin, you soon discovered his wealth of knowledge on almost any subject. He was an avid car enthusiast attending car shows, viewing many TV segments on restoring cars and even though he never got to own a Corvette he wished someday he could have. He loved the Bruins, wore their T-shirts and baseball hats proudly. His love of music dominated his life either with ear phones on or listening to downloaded selections from his vast CD collection, which he also shared with friends. His computer knowledge kept us up and running on all our questions, and his camera photos were viewed in the Concord Journal as well as shared on Concord e-mail sites. Rest in peace our son of 54 years - you were loved and will be dearly missed. From the family of Shirley and John Quinn, 77 Minot Road, Concord, MA 01742. A private ceremony with last rites was performed at the Dee Funeral Home in Concord. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kevins name to the (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Kevins online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019