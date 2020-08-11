Leland 'Sumner' Hopkins II, a beloved family man, community volunteer, mentor, and friend passed away peacefully at The Gardens at Newbury Court in Concord, MA on August 6, 2020 following a courageous battle with Alzheimers disease. He was 88 years old. Sumner was born on February 17, 1932 in Redfield, South Dakota, the only child of Leland S. Hopkins and Inez Mallery Hopkins. In many ways, Sumner experienced the quintessential Midwestern American upbringing. He had fond childhood memories from his fathers bakery in Redfield where he enjoyed catching donuts as they fell from the machine. His dog 'Wags' was known to travel to the school gates in time for dismissal to walk him home. Throughout, Sumners parents instilled in him fundamental values which guided the way. These included the importance of hard work, the value of an education, the need to give back, and the satisfaction inherent in earning ones way in life. The family eventually relocated to Glendale, California. It was there where Sumner began charting his course of great achievement. He attended Glendale High School and graduated in 1950. During his senior year, he was recognized with the National Exchange Club (NEC) Unity for Service Award. This provided him the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offices and meet with J. Edgar Hoover. From there, Sumner attended Yale University on a Naval ROTC scholarship. His passion and enthusiasm for his alma mater endured after graduating as a member of the Class of 1954. It wasnt uncommon to hear him spontaneously break out with the refrain: 'Bulldog, bulldog, bow-wow-wow, Eli Yale!' From 1954 to 1957, Sumner served as an active duty engineering officer on the naval destroyer, the U.S.S. McGowan. His service in the Navy remained one of his proudest accomplishments. He would go on to attend Harvard Business School, graduating in 1962, and embark on a thirty plus year career in investment banking. Over time, Sumner became a CFA Charterholder and spent his entire career with BayBanks. He held multiple positions including heading the companys investment department and later rose to be President of BayBanks Brokerage Services, Inc. Sumner was a resident of Concord, MA since 1962 and served on the towns Finance and Natural Resources Committees. He belonged to the Concord Country Club for nearly fifty years and was the Clubs President from 1979 to 1981. He was a long time member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord. Upon retirement in 1995, he spent over twenty years living half of the year at the Harbour Ridge Club in Palm City, FL, where he volunteered as Treasurer of the HOA. It was there that he scored his one and only hole-in-one. In his free time, Sumner played golf, squash, and tennis. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and travelling the world with the love of his life, Marian. Sumner is preceded in death by his parents Leland S. and Inez Mallery Hopkins. He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Marian Weary Hopkins; his three daughters Sarah Martin (Peter), Martha Cornett (Michael), Rebecca Mahoney (Timothy); grandchildren, Joey Martin, Hannah Martin, Mallery Grimm (Darin), Chris Cornett, Katie Mahoney, and Patrick Mahoney. A celebration of life will be held when conditions permit. The family would like to thank the generous caregivers of The Gardens at Newbury Court in Concord where Sumner resided the last four years of his life. Concords town flag will fly at half-staff in recognition of Sumners honorable service in the United States Navy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to New England Deaconess Association, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742 (https://www.nedeaconess.org/giving.htm
) or the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 (act.alz.org/donate
). Arrangements are in the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com