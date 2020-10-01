Lois Ann (Goldsbury) Macy, a longtime Concord resident, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 in Concord. She was 93 years old. Lois was the wife of the late Thomas White Macy, Jr., with whom she shared a 52 year marriage. Born in Lynn, MA in 1927 to John and Inez (Jameson) Goldsbury, Lois was an only child who grew up in Lynn and Lynnfield, MA. Lois was a graduate of Wakefield High School, earned a B.A. in Political Science at Mount Holyoke College, did graduate work at the University of Vermont, and worked at GE Riverworks in Lynn, MA. Lois was active in her community throughout her life. She was a Girl Scout as a young girl, a camp counselor, and later Assistant Scoutmaster. At the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord she served on the diaconate and multiple committees. Lois spent many years at the TriCon Gift Shop in Concords historic Wrights Tavern, which was run by the women of the church with proceeds donated to various charities. As a member of the Concord Womens Club, revenues from her hand knitted sweaters, hats, and mittens helped fund scholarships for local high schoolers. Lois was proud of her New England heritage and loved spending time in rural Warwick, MA, home of her ancestors. There she enjoyed outdoor activities, gatherings with family and friends, and attending the Congregational church. Lois was an avid swimmer, doing laps with friends well into her 80s. Like her father, she loved to garden, as well as grow and preserve fruits and vegetables. Lois was a dedicated reader of history and biography, was active in several hereditary organizations, and was devoted to assisting others with genealogical research. Lois is survived by her daughter Virginia, of Concord, and her son Thomas, of Acton, as well as her grandchildren Kristin and Thomas, of Acton. It is with great love that we remember our mother and grandmother. Due to pandemic restrictions a private service will be held in Warwick, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden St, Concord, MA 01742, Trinitarian Congregational Church of Warwick, 32 Athol Rd, Warwick, MA 01378, or the Alzheimers Foundation of America in NY. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit https://www.concord funeral.com/index.php/
