|
|
Lucia (Pepe) Shearman, 94, a Concord resident for more than 50 years, died peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Concord. She was the cherished wife for 60 years of the late David J. Shearman, who died in 2013. Lucia was born on October 9, 1925, as the daughter of the late Ceriaco Pepe and Emilia (DeAngelis) Pepe. She grew up in East Boston, graduated from East Boston High School, and furthered her studies at Tufts University receiving a bachelors degree in Education and a Physical Therapy certification from Bouv College of Boston. After marrying David in 1952, the couple moved to Newton, before settling in Concord in 1967. Her professional career as a Physical Therapist spanned decades and included treating patients during the polio epidemic. She worked for Childrens Hospital and Walden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, among others. She treasured her role as a dedicated volunteer, most recently for the Concord Council on Aging, where one could often find her behind the front desk greeting visitors, or participating in various activities and events. She will be especially remembered as a fabulous and passionate cook and baker, who also enjoyed reading, knitting, and crafts. Lucia leaves behind two devoted daughters, Denise A. Shearman of Littleton and Jennifer J. Shearman of Newtonville, and her son-in-law James Melhuish of Newtonville, as well as several nieces and nephews and their children. She was the dear sister of the late Rita Coriani, Lena Sulprizio, Betty Stellato, Jennie Picariello, and Enrico Pepe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 27 at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center, with a reception following. She will be buried beside David during a private service at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Concord Council on Aging, 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019