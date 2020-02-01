|
Our beloved son Lucian Luke Johnson Rogers passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2019 at the age of 29. For all who knew him, Luke was a very bright light, full of fun, with many friends he loved and who loved him. He attended the Fenn School Concord MA, Lawrence Academy Groton MA, and the University of Vermont where he graduated in 2013. Luke had an adventuring spirit and loved to travel. He had spent time in Europe, Australia, Indonesia and Africa and had recently returned from a two-week trip to Namibia as part of his job with Audley Travel. He loved playing soccer, was an avid Boston/New England sports fan, enjoyed anything related to the water, loved animals and nature, and listened to an eclectic assortment of music, both old and new. Luke especially loved spending time with his large group of friends, and he had an enthusiasm for life that was contagious for all who met him. Luke was very close to his extended family. He is survived by his parents Laura Johnson and Tooey Rogers of Concord MA, his aunts and uncles, and many cousins, who were like brothers and sisters to him. It is impossible for us to describe the joy he brought to us in his 29 years and impossible for us to imagine how we will go on without him. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Luke on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00 pm in Ward Hall at the Fenn School, 516 Monument St., Concord, a reception will follow. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: Fenn School, Luke Rogers '06 Scholarship Fund, 516 Monument Street, Concord, MA 01742; www. fenn.org/endowmentgiving Arrangements are under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. concordfuneral.com
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020