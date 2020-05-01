|
Lucy Arpy Saxenian died peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Concord MA. She was 91 and had recently tested positive for Covid-19. The daughter of Armenian immigrants, Lucy Asadourian was born on February 5, 1929, in Lowell, Massachusetts. Lucy was valedictorian of the 1945 class at Lowell High School and earned a BA in English Literature from Radcliffe College in 1949. She married MIT graduate Hrand Saxenian the same year. The couple lived in Cambridge before moving to the Conantum neighborhood in Concord in 1955. In 1973 Lucy took a position as an English teacher at Concord-Carlisle Regional High School (CCHS), where she taught for two decades. After retiring she spent time with friends, traveled, played tennis, wrote poetry, and sang in the First Parish Church choir. Lucy was a loving and attentive mother to her four surviving children: AnnaLee Saxenian of Oakland, California, Jennifer Settle of Auburndale, Massachusetts, Michael Saxenian of Washington, DC, and Stephen Saxenian of Leverett, Massachusetts. Her husband, Hrand, died in 2015; the couple lost their first son, Arthur, in 1955. She is also survived by eight grandchildren. Lucys family remembers her warmth, grace, and strength, even in difficult times. They will miss her sharp and playful intellect, love of singing, and the joy she brought to family and friends. They like to recall, in the words of one of her many poems, 'her sure look and her mischievous smile'.
Published in Concord Journal from May 1 to May 8, 2020