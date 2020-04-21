|
|
M. Eunice (Kelley) Ayer, 89, former longtime Concord resident, died at Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough on April 19, 2020. She was the loving wife for 55 years of the late Alvah H. Ayer Jr. who died in 2008. She was born in Concord on June 27, 1930 as the daughter of the late Edward and Joanna (Tobin) Kelley. Eunice was a varsity cheerleader at Concord High School, where she graduated in 1948. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Harvard Trust Company, Concord Flower Shop, and later, Waltham Federal Savings Bank in Concord. Eunice leaves behind her children, Laurence P. Ayer and his companion Catherine Mellen of Nashua, NH, Janet Lunig and her husband James of Providence, RI, and Kevin Ayer of Great Barrington, her granddaughter, Elana M. Ayer of Litchfield, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Fifield, Jack Kelley, Jane "Betty" Tobin and Joan Collins. Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, Eunices immediate family will gather privately in the Dee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Parish will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For service updates and her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020