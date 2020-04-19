|
|
M. Linden Aalfs Welch, 68, of Concord, beloved wife of the late Francis C. "Taff" Welch, Jr., died on April 13, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. Born in Salem, NY on June 3, 1951, Linden was blessed with a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar with family and friends. A skillful musician, she shone the brightest when she was offering the light of song in a wide variety of settings including at meetings and conferences, churches, coffeehouses, community centers, and the extended nursing care facility in western MA where her mother resides. Being in nature gave Linden great joy, and she particularly relished a crisp autumn day. She was an avid walker and hiker, and loved swimming, walking on the beach, kayaking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. A history buff, she investigated local lore, and conducted extensive research about her family's ancestral roots. She organized special family events, kept in touch with relatives, and in 2019, went on a 10-day pilgrimage around the world, one of her lifelong dreams. Linden received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Boston University, a master's degree in nursing from Boston College, and became a Psych/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. She worked at McLean Hospital in Belmont for several years, and subsequently had a 20 year private practice in individual and family therapy in Concord. Countless people benefited from her insightful and compassionate counseling, and she felt profoundly rewarded by this work. Linden thrived on her many personal and group connections. She had a deep commitment to service, and her thoughtfulness and generosity were felt by many and will be hugely missed. She was a leader in numerous groups, events, and conferences including through fellowship and bible study at Grace Chapel, Acton Congregational Church, Christian Healing Ministries, and Ministers Prayer Network; as a sponsor for Al-Anon and AA; as a speaker at The Wilson House programs and local and national AA conferences; and as a member of the Christian Medical and Dental Association. Linden is pre-deceased by her father, John Linden Aalfs. She is survived by her mother, Joann W. Aalfs of Leeds, MA; brother Mark Aalfs and wife Bernadette Joolen Aalfs of Seattle, WA; brother Tom Aalfs of Cornwall, NY; sister Janet Aalfs and wife Janis Totty of Northampton, MA; nephews Homer Aalfs of Seattle, WA and Daniel Aalfs of Binghamton, NY; stepsons Sam Welch of Lunenburg, MA and Joshua Welch of Stonington, CT; brother-in-law Charles Welch of Cambridge, MA; several cousins and their families; and many devoted friends. Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, a celebration of Linden's life will be held at Grace Chapel-Lexington, and will be finalized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lindens memory may be made to any of the following: The Wilson House; Grace Chapel-Lexington; The Nature Conservancy's Loess Hills Iowa Preserve; World Vision. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Lindens online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020