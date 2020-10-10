Margaret Ann Holyfield Potter, 87, of Richmond, and formerly of Concord Massachusetts, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was born in Wise County, Virginia to the late Willie Mae and Elmer Holyfield. Margaret graduated from the University of Kentucky (UK) in 1955 with a BS in General Home Economics, received the UK Human Environmental Sciences (HES) Centennial Laureate in 2007, and was inducted into the UK Hall of Fame in 2009. She earned her Masters Degree in Family Economics and Home Management at Purdue University in 1958. Margaret was Associate Professor, Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at Framingham State College (FSC) where she served as Department Chairperson and twice received the Framingham State College Distinguished Service Award. Throughout her career, she was a freelance consultant for many projects that involved product promotion, feature writing, television production and performance, and recipe development, testing, and contest coordination. Counseling and advising FSC students and alumni was truly one of the most rewarding parts of her career. Margaret was active in many professional and community organizations throughout her life. Under her leadership as director of Phi Upsilon Omicron, the foundation established two scholarships and one alumni award. She was recognized by the Massachusetts Association for Family and Consumer Sciences with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995. In Concord, she served on the Public Ceremonies and Celebrations Committee and volunteered with the Red Cross Blood Drive for 9 years. After retiring and moving to Richmond in 1995, Margaret served as president of the Richmond Newcomers Club and was secretary and president of the Womens Auxiliary at the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls. Margaret shared her love of travel, reading, and joy of cooking with family and friends. Margaret is preceded in death by her late husband, Vernon Carl Potter. She is survived by her aunt and dear friend, Betty Stallard of Richmond, daughters, Jeanine Potter Derr (Phaon B Derr III) of Chevy Chase, Maryland and Ann Potter (Tom Janus) of King George, Virginia; grandchildren Rebecca Derr Albinson (Jamie), Phaon B. Derr IV, Susannah Derr, Eliza Janus, Anna Janus and great granddaughter, Lilah Margaret Albinson. A service for family will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store