Margaret Ellen Callahan, age 96, of Concord, MA died on Monday, September 9, 2019. Margaret was born on April 8, 1923, the daughter of the late Francis Craig and Elizabeth Spiers. She married Francis J. Callahan on January 11, 1946 in Boston, MA. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army Nursing Corp as Second Lieutenant. Margaret worked as a Nurse at Cambridge City Hospital in Cambridge, MA. They raised their family in Concord, MA. After retirement, they also resided in Barefoot Bay, Florida for 20-years, before returning to Concord. Margaret enjoyed travelling, golf and fine food. She was an active member of the Lions, receiving their highest honor, The Melvin Jones Award. She is survived by her children: Michael Callahan and his wife Karen of Georgetown, MA, Patricia Cronin and her husband John of Milton, MA, Frank Callahan of Hernando, FL, John Callahan and Cindy Stageman of S. Royalton, VT, Margaret Heigl and her husband William of Acton, MA, Catherine Callahan and her husband James Dexter of Harvard, MA and Mary Delorey and her husband Richard of Concord, MA. She is also survived by her two sisters Mary McCrea and Elizabeth Anderson of Barefoot Bay, Florida along with eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a compassionate, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Sunday, September 15th from 2 to 4 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 16th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord, where Officers of the U.S. Army will present military honors. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Monday, September 16th in recognition of Margarets faithful service to her country during World War II. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019