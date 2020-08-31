I am so sorry to hear of Mariann's death. Mariann and Stan were wonderful neighbors on North Branch Road and we were all sorry to see them move. I was an occasional substitute in the wonderful bridge group of Mariann, Isabel, Kitty and Linda and loved to hear Mariann's stories of her family bakery and her early life in Minnesota. I will keep her in my prayers. Denise Erwin Webber for all the Webbers.

Denise Webber

Neighbor