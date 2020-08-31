Mariann Hammer Goslovich , 93, A longtime West Concord resident, died August 27th, 2020 of natural causes. Mariann grew up in Olivia and Little Falls, MN, where her parents owned and operated the local bakery. She was proud of her Minnesota heritage. Mariann headed off to the University of Minnesota with $100 from her parents and because she made it last a full semester, they supported her endeavors for the next four years. She met her husband Stanley at the University of Illinois, where they were both pursuing graduate degrees. She was a speech pathologist in the Concord Public Schools for seventeen years, after working in Illinois and Connecticut. She volunteered her therapy services to inmates at MCI-Concord and also taught adult English language learners after she retired. Mariann was always working on a project; her hands were always moving. She was a wonderful cook and dessert maker, satisfying the sweet tooth of her four boys. She was a skilled and rapid knitter, especially of sweaters and mittens and happy to take requests from her grandchildren for specially designed items, incorporating whatever motif was the current passion of that child. She persevered in mastering the log-splitter at the family's vacation home in Meriden, NH. and she loved to read, especially about strong women who made a difference. When her sons began to leave home, Mariann wrote letters to them each Sunday evening. Those letters continued for decades, even into 2020, starting with carbon paper in the typewriter and then moving on to word processing and eventually emaila miracle! The letters kept her boys informed and connected every week. She was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church, an active participant at the Concord Council on Aging and a member of the West Concord (and then United Concord) Women's Club. Mariann is survived by her beloved husband of sixtyseven years, Stanley; her sons Bruce (and Meg Mulhern) of Boise, ID; Eric (and Marsha) of Frederick, CO. and Scott of Boise, ID; her sisters Kathryn Glen and Marcia Oja of Florida and her brother Bill Hammer of Minnesota. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Extended Family of Wayland, Good Shepherd Community Care and Carriage House at Lee's Farm for their compassionate support and care. A private family memorial service will be held on September 1st, 2020 at 2:00 pm. To attend remotely, please activate the link provided: https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/541148
Memorial gifts may be sent to United Women's Club of Concord c/o Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., Concord, MA 01742 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord, MA 01742.