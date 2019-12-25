|
Marie A. Baratta, 71, of Concord, died Monday, December 23, 2019 after a brief terminal illness. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Marie (Reilly) Baratta. She grew up in North Cambridge and Watertown, spending most of her adult life in Concord. She received a B.A. from Northeastern University, and worked as an office manager for Opthalmic Consultants of Boston and William Harris Investors. Marie was an avid reader who enjoyed frequent trips to the Caribbean. Marie leaves behind her brother, John Baratta, and his wife Margaret of Ann Arbor, MI. She was the aunt of Matthew and Chris Baratta, and great aunt to Thomas and Olivia. Many close friends will also miss her and her unique spirit, wit, and culinary acumen. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, December 28th at the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Visitation will begin at 11:00am followed by a service at 12:00pm. After the service, a reception will be held at Caf Escadrille, 26 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA. Private burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020