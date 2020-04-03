|
|
Marilyn Jean Churchill age 76 of Concord passed away on March 29, 2020 at Emerson Hospital in Concord having suffered a glioblastoma. She had many medical issues which kept her housebound but her optimism knew no bounds. All who knew her considered her to be the kindest person they had met. She was a great neighbor and a good listener to friends and family. Born in Boston on August 20, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Richard H. and Muriel B. (Hazen) Churchill. Raised and educated in Arlington, she graduated from Arlington High School and later graduated from The Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. Marilyn worked for many years as an administrative assistant for Northeastern University and The Cottage in Concord, retiring in 2006. She thoroughly enjoyed family, all animals and her weekly cooking sessions with her niece, Sarah. She is survived by her brother Richard H. Churchill Jr. and his wife Maria of Concord, her nephew Matthew Churchill and nieces Katharine Zindars, Sarah Powers and two grand nephews and also one grandniece. Services at Exeter Cemetery, Exeter NH will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Emerson Hospital Foundation, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742 and the MSPCA Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.conordfuneral.com
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020