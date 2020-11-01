Mark David O'Neil, 62, of Bolton, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bolton on October 28, 2020. Mark was born and raised in Concord, Massachusetts, the son of the late S. Elizabeth (Garrity) ONeil and the late Gerald P. ONeil. He is survived by his beloved best friend Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, Barrett, and his former wife and close friend, Sally ONeil. He was the much loved brother of Nancy (ONeil) Baker of Concord, Massachusetts and Stephen P. ONeil, and wife Nancy, of Westford, Massachusetts; and uncle to Amy Rumpf, and husband David, of Macungie, Pennsylvania; Amanda Fontana, & husband Mike, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Kyle ONeil of Denver, Colorado; and Lance Gamester, and his wife Heather, of Wilmington, North Carolina as well as several great-nieces. Mark graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School and went on to join the U.S. Army, where he completed Airborne Training and was a personal driver to a Colonel. After serving his country, Mark made his home in Sudbury and then Bolton, enjoying spending time outdoors with his best friend and constant companion, Barrett. Services will be determined at a later date.



