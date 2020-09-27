Mary Ann (Kurtz) Allen, 76, of Concord, died peacefully in hospice in Wayland on March 8th, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer. Born in Rochester, New York, on September 28th, 1943, she was the daughter of Edward and Josephine Kurzejewski, her last name was later changed to Kurtz, and she was the loving wife of the late Walter P. Allen. Mary Ann graduated from high school in Rochester, NY, with a love of learning and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from McGill University in Montreal, Canada; a master's degree in education from the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada and an MBA from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. Her thirty five year career in health care research, marketing and management ranged from pediatrics to elder services. Mary Ann's first position was at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. She then went to Boston, where she worked at the New England Medical Center. Next was a move to Philadelphia for a position in the Department of Pediatrics at Medical College of Pennsylvania. From there Mary Ann returned to Boston, completed her MBA and then held positions at The Cambridge Hospital, Country Club Heights in Woburn and The Gables Residential Community in Winchester. Ultimately she took the helm as executive director of The Cambridge Homes, a senior living residence in Cambridge, where she advocated for independence and dignity for the elderly. Later Mary Ann applied her business training to retail operations at Gould's clothing store in Acton. Ever dedicated and professional, she continued working until two weeks before her death. Mary Ann was commited to community and gave her time and resources to numerous causes. She served on the board of directors of Minuteman Senior Services for many years, participated in the Meals on Wheels program and was active as a Eucharistic minister for the homebound at Holy Family Parish in Concord. She loved traveling and cultivated friendships around the country and across the globe. Mary Ann delighted in time near the ocean; she enjoyed art, theater and classical music and relished a good book, a good movie, a good cup of coffee and a good cocktail. She was an excellent cook and a gracious hostess as well as a treasured guest. Mary Ann was known for her thoughtfulness, often sharing homemade soups or desserts or remembering friends and family with newspaper articles accompanied by lovely cards. She was clever, humble and exuded a quiet strength and dignity and she never failed to impress with her impeccable presence, even in the face of adversity. Mary Ann will be remembered most for her kindness and generosity and as a loyal and devoted daughter, sister, wife, companion, colleague and friend. Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, her husband, step-children Lee and Pamela Allen and her brother Ernest Kurtz. She is survived by step-children Victoria Allen of Newark, NY, Dr. Michael Allen of Chicago and Virginia Porter of Fairfax, VA and sister-in-law Linda Kurtz of Ann Arbor, MI. Mary Ann's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on October 8th at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A live stream-link will be posted on her obituary page of the Dee Funeral Home website for those who wish to view the Mass remotely. Private interment will take place at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Ann Allen may be made to Minuteman Senior Services, www.minutemansenior.org
