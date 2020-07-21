Mary Ann (Paganelli) Lee passed away on July 18th, 2020 at Rivercrest in Concord, MA. A longtime resident of Concord, she was the daughter of the late Judge Vitale H. Paganelli and the late Mary (Guarnieri) Paganelli. Her beloved husband, Dr. D. William (Bill) Lee, died in 2012. Mary Ann was born in Yonkers, New York on April 17, 1932 and grew up in nearby Tuckahoe, where she attended Ursuline Academy for Girls in New Rochelle. She attended Trinity College in Washington, DC, where she majored in English. Here she met her future husband at a Sunday afternoon gin-and-juice party when he was stationed as a Marine officer at Quantico. They were married on July 30, 1955, a year after her graduation. Mary Ann was a loving mother to their six children. Their first two children, both girls, were born when the couple lived in Cambridge while Bill completed his doctorate at MIT. The couple moved to Wilmington, DE, where three boys were born while Bill worked at DuPont. The baby of the family, a boy, was born in Concord, MA when Bill joined Arthur D. Little, Inc. In addition to being a loving mother, Mary Ann believed in giving back to her community and became involved in many volunteer activities. She and Bill served on the Human Rights Council at the former St. Bernards Catholic church where they co-founded a tutoring service on Saturdays for children from Emmanuel House in Roxbury. A longtime supporter of the arts in Concord, Mary Ann belonged for many years to the Friends of the Concord Orchestra. She also served as a trustee of the Concord Carlisle Scholarship Fund. But her greatest commitment was to her work as a volunteer through Emerson Hospitals Auxiliary, of which she served as president. Because of her longtime service to the Auxiliary, she was eventually named a Corporator of the hospital. After Bill retired in 1989, they traveled widely in Europe, often with friends or adult children. In the 1990s, they began to spend their winters in Taormina, Sicily, where they made new friends of all ages. In 1996, Mary Ann and Bill purchased a rambling summer cottage on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay, Maine. The summer home served as gathering place for their growing family. Here their grandchildren experienced the no-frills freedom of an island summer, surrounded by their loving and caring grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Their love of Maine was such that Mary Ann and Bill moved to Saco in 2003 and lived there until declining health led them to return to Concord in 2011, where Mary Ann lived at Newbury Court for several years after Bills death. Mary Ann had many gifts: her love of making friends, both at home and abroad; her incredible hospitality; and her abilities as a community leader. Her reputation for hospitality was well-known. Holiday parties at the Lee home often included family friends, visitors to the area, and extended family. There was always a good reason to throw a party, according to Mary Ann. She had a quiet side as well. An avid reader who could often be found curled up with a book in hand, she especially loved the works of Jane Austen and the humor of P. G. Wodehouse. But Mary Anns greatest gift was her skill as a mother. Her six children grew up grounded in a mothers love. This love radiated outwards to all the people whose lives she touched. Mary Anns children will be always grateful for the unalterable gift of a safe and happy childhood. Mary Ann is survived by her six children and their spouses: Kate Lee-DuBon and Anthony DuBon of Lincoln, MA; Jane Lee and Drew Anderson of Portland, ME; William Lee and Mary Freed of Washington, DC; Christopher and Patricia Lee of Duxbury, MA; Michael and Stephanie Lee of Barrington, RI; and Peter and Patricia Lee of Acton, MA. She is also survived by her seventeen grandchildren: Patrick (Amanda) Padden of Dedham, MA; Caroline (Harley) Waters of South Portland, ME; Timothy (Meg) Padden of Fairfield, CT; Charlotte (Aaron) Lefland of Hamden, CT; Colin Anderson of Washington, DC; Austin (Emily Nash) Anderson of Boston; Emma Jane Anderson of Portland, ME; Marianne Anderson of Chicago; Natalie Anderson of Portland, ME; Nanelle and Isabella Lee of Washington, DC; Aiden and Will Lee of Duxbury; Nicholas (Kathyrn) Lee of Boston; Bowen Lee of Worchester; and Julia and Anna Lee of Acton; as well as her four great-grandchildren, Otis and Levon Waters, Benjamin Padden, and Riley June Padden. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Vitale H. Paganelli and his wife Fran of Glens Falls, New York, and her sister-in-law, Wanda G. Paganelli of Fincastle, VA, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In view of COVID considerations, services were private. Mary Ann was buried with Bill and her parents in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. A memorial Mass and reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Emerson Hospital Auxiliary at 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 021742 or the Concord Carlisle Scholarship Fund at 34 Walden Street, Unit 217, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www. DeeFuneralHome.com
