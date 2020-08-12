1/1
Mary E. Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Knight, age 87, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, June 5, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the loving daughter of William L. and Eva Marie (Arnold) Knight. She was one of 7 siblings who enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. Mary was a member of St. Stephen Parish in Framingham and a member of the Framingham Artists Guild. Mary will be forever missed by her sister, Kathleen Knight Fallon of Melbourne, FL as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children and cousins. Mary was the sister of the late, William L. Knight, Jr. Evelyn Laraway, Margaret Sheahan, Regina Barker, Irene Sheahan, and Adele Wilson. A private burial will take place in the family lot at St. John Cemetery, Hopkinton. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Marys memory may be made to Framingham Artists Guild, P.O. Box 2669, Framingham, MA 01703. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved