Mary Louise MaryLou (Shaughnessy) Powers of Concord and lately of Billerica passed into the Lords embrace on February 8, 2020 at the age of 84. She was the beloved wife for 51 years of the late Nelson Ralph Powers, who died in 2012. Born in Biddeford, Maine on October 8, 1935, MaryLou was the daughter of the late Maurice F. and Margaret T. (Hughes) Shaughnessy. A graduate of Biddeford High School, she then attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Portland, Maine, graduating in 1956. MaryLou pursued her nursing career at a variety of hospitals in Maine, New York, and Boston before becoming the school nurse at Peabody Middle School in Concord, a position she held until the mid-1980s. Residents of Concord since 1967, MaryLou and her husband were highly involved in the former St. Bernards Catholic Church, the Concord Minute Men, and town government. MaryLou also volunteered as a driver for Concords FISH program. During retirement, she and Nelson relished playing tennis, bowling, and golf, and participated in and hosted many bridge tournaments. They loved traveling together to faraway locales such as Ireland, the Holy Land, and Alaska, but equally delighted in shopping and dining excursions to New Hampshire and the Cape with their friends. Both were members of "The Dirty Dozen" sports and social club, and MaryLou enjoyed being one of the local "Red Hat Ladies." A woman of deep faith who cared for and enjoyed the company of so many in the community, MaryLous greatest source of love, pride, and strength resided within her family. She leaves behind daughter Cynthia Scudder and her husband Glenn of East Bridgewater, two sons - Nelson R. (Jay) Powers Jr. and his wife Maria of Concord, and Shawn Powers and his wife Lisa of Franklin - grandchildren Alexander, Caitlyn, Jennifer, and Matthew Scudder, Nelson R. ("Trey") III and Ainsleigh Powers, and Alyssa, Nicole, Samantha, and Isabel Powers, as well as recently-born great-grandson Mylo Higgins, brother Philip Shaughnessy of Connecticut, and two brothers-in law -- Noel Roger Powers of Maryland, and John Patrick Powers of Maine. She was also sister of the late Maurice Shaughnessy. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm in Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord, MA. The funeral will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by the celebration of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord, with a reception taking place after the burial at Concords Colonial Inn. Contributions in MaryLous memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in MaryLous online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneral Home.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020