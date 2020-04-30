|
|
Mary Pauline Theriault, a lifelong Concord resident, died at CareOne in Concord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, following a long illness. She was 90. Born in Concord on February 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Comeau) Theriault. She was a member of Concord High School's class of 1948. From 1951 until 1971, she served our country honorably in the United States Army. Upon retirement, she earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. A woman of deep faith, she was a parishioner at the former Our Lady Help of Christians in Concord. She leaves behind her sister, Yvonne Theriault, her brother, Charles Theriault, both of Concord, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Louise Eddy who died in 2020, as well as a brother-in-law, Jim Eddy who died in 2020, and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Theriault who died in 2016. Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, family members will gather privately in the Dee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on the day of the burial in honor of her dedicated twenty-year service in the U.S. Army. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (www. ). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020