Mary (MacMullen), age 94, a Concord resident and retired Teacher, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was the longtime partner of the late Ralph Verrill who died in 2012. Mary was born in Norwalk, CT on November 14, 1925, as the daughter of the late Alexander and Bessie (Paisley) MacMullen. She spent her early years growing up in Hyde Park, before completing studies at the University of North Dakota in 1963. She also earned a masters degree in education from Boston University in 1970. For almost thirty years, Mary taught fifth grade for the Weston Public Schools system. She took immense pride in her career as an educator. She was also an avid golfer, along with Ralph. Mary enjoyed local New England travels, particularly cherishing her visits to Cape Cod and Maine. She will be forever missed by two sons, Steven Watts and his wife Teresa of Concord and David Watts of Bedford, two grandchildren, Mitchell and Juliana Watts, both from West Haven, CT, one brother, Alexander "Sandy" MacMullen of CA, one nephew, Nicholas Woebcke of Arlington, and one niece, Diana Woebcke of Cape Cod. Mary was the sister of the late Nancy Woebcke. Per Marys wishes, no formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, P.O. Box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462 (www.catsontheweb.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 19 to May 26, 2020
