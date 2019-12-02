|
Maureen C. (Canning) McKeown, age 82, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She spent the last week surrounded by her loving children, and many members of her large extended family. She was the beloved wife of the late James J. McKeown. She was born in Bronx, New York, on October 1, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Marion (Mullane) Canning. Maureen was a graduate of Saint Helena's High School in the Bronx, where she was a standout student, Editor of the school newspaper, "The Maralena", member of the Student Council, Drama and French clubs. She earned a scholarship to study at the Wood School followed by employment at Dancer, Fitzgerald, Sample Ad Agency. She and Jim were married in 1958, and started their family life in North Carolina, a great adventure for two kids from the Bronx. Maureen and Jim settled in Chelmsford in 1963. Over the years, she became an active member of the Chelmsford community through many years of service at St. Marys Catholic Church teaching CCD and Marriage Preparation, as a lector and Eucharistic minister; family membership at the Chelmsford Swim and Tennis Club; hosting her many beloved book clubs and gourmet dining groups. Maureen for many years gave her time and talent working for the St. Vincent de Paul Society helping many in her parish. She developed a love of sports actively pursuing her interests in tennis and running. After raising her children, she re-entered the work force as Assistant to the Executive Director of the Lowell Chamber of Commerce. She then worked as Office Manager for Chelmsford Dental Associates followed by an opportunity to work as Youth Minister Coordinator at St. Mary's and Sacred Heart Parish, Lexington where she combined her love of ministry with her organizational and networking skills. Lastly, in 2010, she founded, and served as President of Table of Plenty of Chelmsford Inc., a non-profit organization that provides community through weekly meals to help alleviate hunger and social isolation. The gift of working with fellow volunteers at Table of Plenty was spritiually rewarding and reminded her of the importance of communal effort. Beyond family and close friends, Maureen strived to bring a sense of belonging to all those with whom she came into contact, in New York, Chelmsford, and the last two years in Acton at Robbins Brook Assisted Living. Her proudest achievement was raising her family, and witnessing her legacy through three ensuing generations. She is survived by her children; Mark McKeown, and his wife, Susan (Hilton) McKeown, of Woodbury, MN, and their four children, Daniel and his wife Rachael (Ward) McKeown, and their children, Kieran and Maeve, Stephen and his wife Anna (Wood) McKeown and their child Georgia, Peter, and Anna; Michele (McKeown) Fisher and her husband, Christian Fisher, of Concord, MA, and four children, Heather, Amanda, Margaret, and Nathaniel; Christopher McKeown, of Concord, MA, and his five children, Quinn, Clare, Thomas, Clementine, and Teddy; Valerie (McKeown) Coursen and her husband Jeff Coursen, of Narberth, PA, and their three children, Chad, Sam, and Amelia; Pamela (McKeown) Murray, and her husband, Steve Murray, of Chelmsford, MA, and their two children Andrew and Mckenna. Beside her parents and husband James, Maureen was predeceased by two siblings early in her life, Roderick and Sheila Anne Canning, and her daughter-in-law, Mary (Cooney) McKeown, wife of Christopher. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 6, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Her Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, December 7, 9 a.m., at St. Mary's Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Kindly meet at the church. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's name to Table of Plenty in Chelmsford, Inc., P.O. Box 321, Chelmsford, MA 01824 or tableofplentyinchelmsford.org. Funeral Director, Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019