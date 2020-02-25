|
Maureen T. Beirne Streff, 79, late of Littleton, died peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, at The Commons in Lincoln after a three year battle with Alzheimer's DIsease. Maureen was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of Charles and Catherine (MacManus) Beirne, both from Ireland. Maureen was very proud of her Nursing Degree from Jersey City Medical Center, her Bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University, her Masters in Nursing from Boston College and her Doctorate in Education from Boston University. She served as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at Cambridge City Hospital, at McClain Hospital in Belmont where she was the Nurse Educator, as the Nurse Researcher at Boston Medical, and as an Associate Professor in Nursing at Regis College in Weston. Following her marriage to Charles Streff and the birth of their first child, she was a Psychiatric Nurse at an outpatient mental health facility in Bedford and eventually was appointed the Clinical Director. Maureen and her husband Charles opened their own private psychotherapy practice as Streff Associates in Acton and she saw patients there for over 35 years, until her retirement in 2016. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles, of Stow; by her son Jonathan Streff and daughter-in-law Marlene Warner of Salem and their three children: Owen, Cormac and Brigid; by her daughter, the Honorable Meghan Spring and son-in-law Christopher Spring of Acton and their daughter Elizabeth; by her sister Eileen Hart of Richmond, KY; by her brother Thomas Beirne of Jersey City, NJ; and by her many nieces and nephews, former students and patients, and countless friends in Massachusetts as well as New Jersey. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureens memory may be made to your local . Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020