Maurice Emes Tourison passed away due to natural causes on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home in Concord, Massachusetts at the age of 87. Moe grew up in Wethersfield, CT and attended Wethersfield High School. He loved the outdoors, was active in many school activities, and earned his Eagle Scout award from the Boy Scouts. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and the ROTC. In 1954 he married Barbara Bacon, his childhood sweetheart since the seventh grade. In October of that year, he was called into active duty for the Air Force and trained at several bases as a pilot for everything from Piper Cubs to B-29 aircrafts. Moes last military assignment was at Hanscom field in Bedford, Massachusetts where, he became involved with newly established radar systems. Upon completion of four years of service, he chose employment with Systems Development Corporation (SDC) in California. This marked the beginning of a long and distinguished career working with military defense systems. At the end of 1955, he and his family were transferred to Petersburg, VA, where he completed his Masters Degree at the University of Richmond. In 1965, SDC transferred Moe back to Massachusetts, and the family settled in Concord. His career in business development and defense systems continued until his retirement from Lockheed as the Director of Marketing for the Northeast. Always an active contributor to his community, Moe was a member of the Concord Independent Battery, life member and Captain of the Concord Minutemen (1969) during the 1975 Bicentennial of the American Revolution, he served on the Concord Public Celebrations Committee and Traffic Safety Committee. Moe was a member of the Concord Corinthian Lodge, past member of the Concord Country Club, member of the Order of the Founders and Patriots of America, founding member of the British Air Museum, member of the American Air Museum, member of the Association of Old Crows, and a member of the Aleppo Shriner organization. Upon retirement, Moe and Barbara spent much of their time at their second home, Broadview on Lake Winnipesaukee, where they enjoyed over 50 beautiful summers with their family and friends. During the winters they traveled extensively, with many trips to the Far East, and their favorite destinations: Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. Moe was a known for his outgoing, friendly manner; he always had a smile and loved to share his great sense of humor. He was a true AmericanPatriot, a mentor to many, and loved by all. Surviving family members include his wife Barbara, to whom he was married for 66 years and together with for 74 wonderful years; his son Robert Eugene Tourison and his wife Caryl of Mason, NH: his daughter Elizabeth Bonnie Tourison Sweeney of Littleton, MA, and his three grandsons and their families: Christopher, Katrina, Carly, and Oakley Sweeney; Stephen, Carly, and Declan Sweeney; and Patrick Sweeney. Family members will gather for a private burial service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, May 5th in recognition of Moes service to our country in the U.S. Air Force. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Moes online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 5 to May 12, 2020